Wolf Pack Kick off Key Atlantic Division Stretch with Visit from Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the ice for the first time in seven days tonight when they play host to the Providence Bruins at the XL Center. The game kicks off a back-to-back set for the Wolf Pack, who will face the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow afternoon at Webster Bank Arena. The game also kicks off a stretch of three games in eight days against the Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins during the 2021-22 season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the sides at the XL Center. Providence will make their final visit to Hartford next Saturday night to open a home-and-home set that concludes in Providence next Sunday afternoon (3:05 p.m.).

The Wolf Pack secured a 5-4 shootout victory in the last meeting between the sides on January 28th. Samuel Asselin tied the game at 4-4 16:45 into the third period to force overtime for the fourth time in the season series. For the second time, the sides needed a shootout. Jeff Taylor scored his first career shootout goal in the seventh round to propel the Pack to victory. It was Hartford's second shootout victory and third extra time triumph over the Bruins in 2021-22. Taylor also scored his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack in regulation time.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid against the Bruins and pushed the Wolf Pack to 3-2-1-0 in the season series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack scored a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rochester Americans last Saturday night in their most recent outing. Matthew Robertson scored Hartford's lone regulation tally, the first of his young career, early in the third period. After Nick Boka tied it and forced overtime, the Wolf Pack finally secured a three-on-three win on home ice as Jonny Brodzinski scored his 17th goal of the season 3:12 into the extra frame. Hartford's only other overtime win this season came against the Bruins in Providence on November 13th.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 34 points (17 g, 17 a) on the season. His 17 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Brodzinski has scored in ten of his last eleven outings. Anthony Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 31 points (9 g, 22 a) on the season. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 16-3-2. He is currently tied for third in the league in wins.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins enter tonight's game with a record of 20-13-3-3 following last night's 5-0 victory over the Hershey Bears at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Eduards Tralmaks opened the scoring 12:57 into the contest with his seventh goal of the season. The tally would stand as the winner. Victor Berglund, Cameron Hughes, Jesper Froden, and Chris Wagner would also light the lamp in the win. Troy Grosenick made 34 saves for the shutout victory, his second of the season.

Steven Fogarty, former Wolf Pack forward, and Hughes are tied for the team lead in scoring with 26 points each on the season. Both players have scored eight goals and added 18 assists. Zach Senyshyn leads the Bruins with 13 goals on the campaign.

Game Information:

