Wolf Pack Fall to Bruins 3-1 in Weekend Opener
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack were unable to battle back against the visiting Providence Bruins on Saturday night. The Bruins built a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, then hung on for a 3-1 victory, their fourth in five tries against the Pack.
With 31 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Providence made a quick dash into the Wolf Pack's zone. Eduards Tralmaks found Joona Koppanen, who took a shot high on Wolf Pack goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the far faceoff circle. Kinkaid got a piece of the puck with his shoulder, but the puck deflected into the top corner of the net, putting the Bruins up 2-0.
In the first matchup of three between the Pack and the Bruins this month, the Bruins opened the scoring. At the 13:35 mark of the first period, Tralmaks netted the icebreaker, converting a pass from Koppanen. Tralmaks fired a shot that clipped the pad of Kinkaid and found twine. The goal marked the seventh time in as many meetings that the Bruins opened the scoring.
Koppanen's goal in the final minute pushed the lead to 2-0, giving the visitors a stranglehold they would not lose.
The Wolf Pack fought back in the middle frame, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Ronning pulled the puck away from the wall behind the Bruin goal and fended off two Providence defenders. Ronning found a waiting Matt Lorito, positioned above the crease. Lorito turned and fired the puck by Kyle Keyser for his first as a member of the Wolf Pack 10:16 into the period.
Shortly after, at 15:19, the Wolf Pack made a crucial mistake. Hartford was whistled for a too many skaters infraction, gifting the Bruins with their second powerplay of the night. Koppanen netted his second goal of the evening on the advantage, extending the lead to 3-1 16:36 into the frame.
The Wolf Pack applied pressure in the third period, firing nine shots on Keyser, but were unable to draw any closer on this night. Hartford was also held without a powerplay for the first time this season.
The Wolf Pack return to action tomorrow afternoon when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders at 3:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center next Saturday, February 26th, when they host the Providence Bruins in an Atlantic Division matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night'. Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
