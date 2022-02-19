Minnesota Wild Announces Roster Moves

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Calen Addison from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned defenseman Dakota Mermis and forward Victor Rask to Iowa.

Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded 17 points (3-14=17), 54 penalty minutes (PIM) and 52 shots on goal in 23 games with Iowa this season. He ranks second among team defensemen in scoring and assists and ranks fourth on the team in PIM. The 5-11, 173-pound native of Brandon, Man., has also collected three points (2-1=3) in nine games with Minnesota this season. He recorded his first career NHL goal vs. Ottawa on Nov. 2, 2021. Addison has three points in 12 career NHL games with Minnesota and 41 points (9-32=41), 87 PIM and 134 shots on goal in 57 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Iowa.

Addison was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins with Alex Galchenyuk and a first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft (Carson Lambos) in exchange for Jason Zucker on Feb. 10, 2020. He wears sweater No. 59 with the Wild.

Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), was recalled by the Wild on Feb. 14 and did not appear in a game. He has appeared in two games with Minnesota and owns 13 points (3-10=13), 51 PIM and 67 shots on goal in 30 games with Iowa this season.

Rask, 28 (3/1/93), has tallied 13 points (5-8=13) in 29 games with Minnesota this season. He has recorded 52 points (22-30=52) in 149 games with the Wild (2019-22) and owns 215 points (85-130=215) in 488 career NHL contests with Carolina and Minnesota (2014-22).

Minnesota plays at the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa plays in Chicago against the Wolves on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.

