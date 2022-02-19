Amerks Drop Road Trip Finale in Syracuse

(Syracuse, NY) - The Rochester Americans (24-17-3-2) scored three power-play goals Saturday night against the Syracuse Crunch (19-18-4-1) but could not overcome a pair of two-goal deficits, dropping a 6-3 decision in the final game of their season-long five-game road swing at Upstate Medical University Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL

Rochester 1 1 1 -- -- 3

Syracuse 2 2 2 -- -- 6

Despite the loss, Rochester's second of the three-game weekend, the Amerks have earned at least one point in four of their last six games and 22 of the last 34 dating back to Nov. 19. Additionally, Rochester has scored at least one power-play goal in 17 of its last 28 games against Syracuse, going 29-for-100 (29.0%) with the man-advantage over that span.

Defenseman Oskari Laaksonen (1+1) and forward Linus Weissbach (0+2) both notched a pair of points while Ryan Scarfo and Brandon Biro both added a goal in the first and third periods, respectively. Ethan Prow, Arttu Ruotsalainen and JJ Peterka all were awarded an assist in the seventh meeting of the season between the intrastate rivals.

Goaltender Aaron Dell (7-2-1) made 25 saves, including one on a penalty shot in the first period, but suffered just his second regulation loss of the season. In eight of his nine appearances this season, he has made 25 or more saves while also averaging 30 shots-against.

Syracuse, which has now won five straight versus Rochester, was fueled by Gabriel Dumont (1+2), Anthony Richard (0+2), Gabriel Fortier (1+1), Gage Goncalves (1+1) and former Amerk Remi Elie (1+1), all of whom recorded a multi-point effort. Charles Hudon and Daniel Walcott capped off the scoring as they each netted a goal.

Rookie netminder Amir Miftakhov stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced to push record to 6-8-3 through his first 21 appearances.

After the Amerks pulled within a tally to make the score 3-2 at the 6:00 mark of the second period, the Crunch responded with the game's next two tallies to restore the multi-goal advantage and ultimately put the game out of reach.

On the ensuing shift following Laaksonen's fourth goal of the season, Fortier was left all alone in front of Dell as bodies were tied up in the right face-off dot. Fortier received a centering feed from Elie before flipping a shot over the shoulder of the goaltender at the 7:37 mark of the second period.

The game intensified for the remainder of the period and the first five minutes of play in the third as the two clubs combined for 22 penalty minutes, but Syracuse pushed its lead to 5-2 on Hudon's tally.

Rochester, despite trailing by three goals, did not go away without adding its final power-play goal on the night as Biro steered in a backdoor feed from Peterka and Prow.

With his primary assist, Peterka became the first Amerk this season and 14th player in the league to reach the 40-point mark while Prow has 11 points over his last 12 games to remain on pace of capturing his third straight 30-point season in the AHL.

The Amerks continued to press in the final minutes as they pulled Dell for the extra attacker with just over three minutes remaining in regulation but Dumont sealed the 6-3 contest at 17:23.

The Crunch used a quick-strike attack in the first half of the opening period as they build a 2-0 lead on Goncalves and Elie's seventh and ninth goals of the season, respectively.

Prior to the end of the frame while on the man-advantage, Scarfo, who has scored all three of his goals this season on the road, tapped in a cross-ice feed from Weissbach and Laaksonen.

The marker with 1:54 left in the stanza was Scarfo's first-career AHL power-play goal.

Much like in the first period, Syracuse scored in the first three minutes of the second period to make it a 3-1 score as Walcott slipped in a shot under the right leg of Dell just 2:51 into the frame.

The Amerks added their second power-play goal of the night to make it a one-goal deficit with Laaksonen's wrist shot from the center of the zone, but Syracuse scored three of the game's final four goals to come away with a 6-3 win.

The Amerks close out their first three-in-three weekend on Sunday, Feb. 20 as they host the North Division rival Laval Rocket for a 3:05 matinee at The Blue Cross Arena. All of the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

SYRACUSE GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

G. Goncalves (7), R. Elie (9),

D. Walcott (4), G. Fortier (8 - GWG),

C. Hudon (18), G. Dumont (20) GOAL-SCORERS R. Scarfo (3), O. Laaksonen (4),

B. Biro (9)

Miftakhov - 27/30 (W) GOALTENDERS

Dell - 25/30 (L)

1-4 POWER-PLAY 3-5

2-5 PENALTY KILL 3-4

31 SHOTS ON GOAL 30

