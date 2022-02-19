Griffins Take Down Hogs with Three-Goal Third Period, Snap Rockford's Win Streak

February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - The Rockford IceHogs (21-17-3-1) season-long four-game win streak was snapped on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena when the Grand Rapids Griffins (19-19-5-2) skated away with a 5-2 win in the first matchup of the weekend home-and-home series.

Despite IceHogs goals in the opening minutes of the second and third period, the Griffins pulled away with three-goals in the closing frame.

Grand Rapids jumped out to an early lead when defenseman Ryan Murphy scored on a wrist shot just 22 seconds into the game.

The IceHogs then responded with early action of their own in the second period. Just 52 seconds into the middle frame, defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk sped down the right wing, over the blue line before going top shelf to tie the game.

But later in the period Grand Rapids regained the lead when forward Jon Martin scored on a goal mouth scramble to take a 2-1 lead at 17:05.

But for the third time in the game there was scoring action in the opening minute of the period. IceHogs forward Cameron Morrison tied the game 56 seconds into the third period. It was Morrison's second goal in back-to-back games while forwards Carson Gicewicz and Evan Barratt picked up the assists.

But the Griffins quickly responded when defenseman Luke Witkowsk scored on a backhander at 3:28 in the third period to once again take a one-goal lead.

Grand Rapids forward Dominik Shine then extended the Griffins lead when he found the back of the net at 8:22 in the closing frame. The Griffins would go on to score an empty net goal and secure the 5-2 win.

The IceHogs and Griffins are right back in action tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. for the second game of the weekend home-and-home series. The first 1,500 fans in the building Sunday afternoon will receive a free first responders hat designed by IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.