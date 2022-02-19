Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters. In five appearances for Columbus this season, the first action of his NHL career, Fix-Wolansky tallied 1-1-2 with a -1 rating and added 9-8-17 with 15 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 22 appearances for Cleveland.
A 5'7", 179 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 22, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and supplied 25-27-52 with 49 penalty minutes and a -18 rating in 74 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning three seasons from 2019-22. In three Calder Cup Playoff games for the Monsters in 2019, Fix-Wolansky additionally contributed 1-1-2 with a -3 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky wore the captain's "C" for the Oil Kings and was named to the WHL's First All-Star Team.
