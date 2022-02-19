IceHogs Look to Keep Win Streak Alive in Grand Rapids Tonight

February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - The Rockford IceHogs look to extend their season-long four-game win streak as they hit the road for the first matchup of a weekend home-and-home series with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Puck drop is tonight at 6PM at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Tonight is the fifth of eight meetings between the two clubs.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.

Hello Old Friend

The IceHogs and Griffins have not met in over two months when Rockford traveled to Grand Rapids for back-to-back games on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The two teams split the weekend series with the IceHogs taking the first game 4-1. In that game, IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia turned away 40 shots, his second-highest number of saves this season and forward Philipp Kurashev netted two goals. Forwards Carson Gicewicz and Alex Nylander scored in the following night, but the Griffins tallied five goals in the first period and went on to win 6-2.

Hogs Hot Heading into the Weekend

The IceHogs are riding a season-long four-game win streak going into the weekend matchup. It's Rockford's longest win-streak since winning three in a row against the Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals, and Cleveland Monsters between Jan. 7-14.

Mitchell Leading the Way

IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell has hit his stride as of late. In the last six games he's recorded seven points including five goals and two assists. Mitchell had his first multi-goal game of the season when he netted two against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines, IA on Feb. 4.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center tomorrow, Feb. 20 at 4PM for the second game of the home-and-home series. The first 1,500 fans in the building Sunday afternoon will receive a free first responders hat designed by IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 21-16-3-1 (3rd, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 18-19-5-2 (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6-1 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 2-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-3-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

54-46-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.