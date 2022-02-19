Series Preview vs. Tucson: February 19 & 20

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. PT and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 22-14-2-1. They rank fourth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the AHL. In their last ten matchups, they are 6-4-0-0.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 12th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and 4th amongst defensemen with 28 points in 34 games (6G, 22A). He has the third most shots of the AHL rookies with 103 shots on goal.

On Wednesday night against the Colorado Eagles, Alan Quine earned his first goal as a Silver Knight. He has earned eight points (1G, 7A) in the 12 games he's taken the ice this season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Tucson Roadrunners season record is currently 15-22-2-1. The Roadrunners rank eighth in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 3-7-0-0.

Forward Matias Macceli is the top point-leader for the Roadrunners and overall rookie point-leader in the AHL with 48 (11G, 37A). Macceli has the second most power-play assists in the league with 20 of his assists and 24 of his total points coming from power-play opportunities. His 37 assists put him at the top of the rookie leaders in assist leaders.

Michael Carcone has the fourth most shots in the AHL, 135. He is second in the Tucson point-leaders with 29 points (17G, 12A).

Goaltender Josef Korenar has played 17 games in the net for Tucson, clocking 797:00 minutes played. They have won three games with him in the net, with a goal-against average of 4.29.

LAST TIME WE MET

The two teams last met mid-December for a two-game series in Tucson. The first matchup, Dec. 14, resulted in an OT 4-3 win for Henderson when Colt Conrad netted the game winning goal. Jake Leschyshyn scored the first and third goals that night while Ben Jones scored the second. The second contest on Dec. 15 was a shutout win for Henderson, the second of the season for goaltender Logan Thompson. Pavel Dorofeyev earned two goals that night and Jack Dugan had one, resulting in the 3-0 win.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

This past week, the Silver Knights travelled to Loveland, CO to take on the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Event Center. The teams split the series with each team taking a win. The Tuesday, Feb. 15 game resulted in a 3-2 win for Henderson, with the first goal coming just 30-seconds into the contest from Daniil Miromanov. Reid Duke took the second goal of the night, taking advantage of an odd-man rush. The last goal came from Paul Cotter finding the back of the net. The following day, Feb. 16, resulted in a win for Colorado. The contest started with Gage Quinney scoring the first HSK goal of the night in the first period, and the game remained scoreless until Paul Cotter scored in the third frame. The matchup went back-and-forth with Alan Quine scoring the third goal of the night for Henderson. The contest ended in a 6-3 loss for Henderson.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 31 points (16G, 15A)

Daniil Miromanov: 28 points (6G, 22A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 24 points (12G, 12A)

Ben Jones: 23 points (15G, 8A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 22 points (11G, 11A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

