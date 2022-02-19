AHL Issues Heat Schedule Update
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that the game originally scheduled for Friday, January 14 between the Stockton Heat and Bakersfield Condors, postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting Bakersfield, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30, a 6 p.m. puck drop at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The game will now become the final scheduled regular season contest for both teams. Fans who had purchased tickets for the original date are encouraged to contact the Condors ticket office for postponement policies.
