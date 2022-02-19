Koppanen Scores Twice to Lead Providence Bruins to 3-1 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
HARTFORD, CT. - Joona Koppanen and Eduards Tralmaks both recorded three points and Kyle Keyser stopped 19 of 20 shots as the Providence Bruins took down the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-1, on Saturday night. The win marks the second consecutive victory for Providence, who will look to sweep the weekend against Hershey tomorrow afternoon. The P-Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack, 23-20, and went 1-for-2 on the power play.
STATS
- Joona Koppanen picked up his second three-point game of the year with two goals, including the game winner, and one assist. He has recorded 15 points (7G, 8A) in 36 games this season and has five points (2G, 3A) in his last four.
- Eduards Tralmaks scored his eighth goal of the season and added two assists for his first career three-point game. He has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in his last two games and has 15 points (8G, 7A) in 27 games this season.
- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal and stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced. Over his last three starts, Keyser has a .922 save percentage paired with a 2.59 goals against average.
- Justin Brazeau and Samuel Asselin each recorded one assist.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hershey Bears on Sunday, February 20 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
SPRINGFIELD 46 57 (.620)
HARTFORD 43 52 (.605)
PROVIDENCE 40 48 (.600)
HERSHEY 47 56 (.596)
CHARLOTTE 46 54 (.587)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 46 45 (.489)
LEHIGH VALLEY 44 43 (.489)
BRIDGEPORT 47 43 (.457)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 1 0 3
HARTFORD 0 1 0 1
