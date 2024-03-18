Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 18, 2024

Toledo Walleye goaltender Jan Bednar

Overall Record: 37-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 13 at South Carolina (5-4 Loss)

March 15 at Greenville (4-3 Win/OT)

March 16 at Greenville (3-0 Win)

March 17 at Atlanta (3-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 20 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 22 vs Fort Wayne (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 23 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Riding the southern heat: The Toledo Walleye tallied six of eight possible points during the week down south. The week began with a heartbreaking late 5-4 loss to South Carolina. Toledo bounced back to sweep the weekend slate, defeating Greenville twice over Friday (4-3 W/OT) and Saturday (3-0 Win) which included Jan Bednar's third shutout of the season before wrapping the weekend by beating Atlanta on Sunday (3-2).

The big 8-0: Forward Brandon Hawkins netted his second career 80-point season with his assist on Sunday and just the third 80-point season in Walleye franchise history. Hawkins continues to climb the franchise ranks weekly, and now needs just seven points to notch the highest-scoring season in Walleye history. Hawkins trails his season from a year ago (81 Pts, 22-23) and all-time Walleye great Shane Berschbach (86 Pts, 16-17).

Super Sawchuk: Forward Riley Sawchuk is riding an eight-game point streak with 15 points (9G, 6A). Sawchuk has been rolling as of late, adding points in 13 of his last 14 games with 24 points (11G, 13A). Sawchuk added his first professional hat trick on Wednesday night in South Carolina to add to his hot stretch.

Brick-wall Bednar: Goaltender Jan Bednar posted another stellar outing, collecting his third shutout as a professional and third of the season on Saturday night. The outing was his second shutout of the month (3/3 vs IA) and second over his last four games. Bednar will look to continue his hot stretch as the Walleye trek towards a playoff berth.

Home cooking: The Toledo Walleye have found their groove, kicking off March with five straight home victories. That stretch is the longest home winning streak of the season for the Fish. The Walleye will come home on Friday, looking to extend the home winning streak to six games heading into the final weekend of March.

Familiar faces: The Toledo Walleye will head into the week with a lineup of familiar faces awaiting them. The Fish kick off the week on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Cyclones to finish out the season series. Toledo is 8-1-3 against their Ohio rivals. The Walleye then return home Friday to battle the Fort Wayne Komets (8-2-0 record against), closely followed by a trip to Indianapolis to duel with the Indy Fuel (4-1-0 record against) on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Riley Sawchuk (6G, 3A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week: John Lethemon (2-0-0, 1.84 GAA, .928 SVP)

