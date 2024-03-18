K-Wings Tap Sun Devils for Rookie Forward Brian Chambers

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie forward Brian Chambers has been signed to a Standard Player Contract.

Chambers, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 181-pound, Weymouth, MA native who suited up in 38 games for Arizona State (NCAA) in 2023-24, scoring 20 points (4g-16a) with 35 penalty minutes in his fifth-year senior season. The right-handed shot also helped lead the 2023-24 Sun Devils (24-8-6) to a school record in single-season wins.

Before arriving in Tempe, Chambers played 142 games (13g-26a) across four seasons with UMass-Lowell (NCAA) from 2019 thru 2023.

The forward also won the 2019 Clark Cup with the 2018-19 Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL), notching five points (2g-3a) in the playoffs after scoring 41 points (17g-24a) in 60 regular season games.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT versus Allen for Kids Day at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT against the Fort Wayne Komets (31-25-2-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

