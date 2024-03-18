Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 11-17. It is the fourth time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Gauthier went 2-0-1 with one shutout, a 1.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in three appearances at Iowa last week.

The 23-year-old made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss on Wednesday, stopped all 27 shots in a 1-0 overtime win on Friday and turned aside 27 shots in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Gauthier leads the ECHL with 24 wins, four shutouts and a 2.23 goals-against average while he is tied for third with a .923 save percentage in a league-high 42 appearances for the Nailers this season. In addition, he is 1-2-1 with one shutout in four outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Gauthier has seen action in 58 career games with Wheeling going 32-23-3 with five shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915 while going 9-5-7 in 24 AHL appearances with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was 77-91-11 in 194 career appearances in the Western Hockey League with Prince George and Portland with 10 shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

