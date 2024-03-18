Kansas City's Curry Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Patrick Curry of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 11-17.

Curry scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in two games against Rapid City last week.

The 28-year-old had a goal and dished out three assists in an 8-3 win on Friday and scored a pair of goals while adding an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss on Saturday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Curry is tied for third in the ECHL with 31 goals and ranks second with 73 points in 60 games with the Mavericks this season.

A native of Schaumburg, Illinois, Curry has tallied 81 points (36g-45a) in 65 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Toledo while adding 18 points (9g-9a) in 117 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Iowa.

Prior to turning pro, Curry recorded 79 points (39g-40a) in 141 career games at Boston University and 66 points (30g-36a) in 147 career games in the United States Hockey League with Tri-City and Bloomington.

On behalf of Patrick Curry, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

