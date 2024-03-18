Crunch Loan Fitzpatrick, Lombardi to Solar Bears; Bears Sign Francis Boisvert

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick and forward Kevin Lombardi to the Solar Bears. The Orlando Solar Bears have also agreed to terms with goaltender Francis Boisvert.

Fitzpatrick, 26, has appeared in 13 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 4-6-2 record, with a 3.30 goals against average and .889 save percentage. He also appeared in one game this season with the Syracuse Crunch, posting an 0-1 record, with a 4.16 goals against average and a .816 save percentage.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada native spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Florida Everblades, appearing in 17 games for the defending Kelly Cup Champions. Fitzpatrick owned a record of 11-3-1 last season in the ECHL, with a 2.41 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. In all, the former second round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2016 has played 91 career games in the ECHL and 14 career games in the AHL, posting a record of 44-39-10.

Prior to his professional career, Fitzpatrick played 181 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, winning a QMJHL Championship and CHL Memorial Cup during the 2017-18 season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Fitzpatrick was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team, after securing 13 wins in 32 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix during the 2013-14 season.

Lombardi, 25, joins the Solar Bears from Sacred Heart University after five seasons of college hockey from 2019-2024. In 137 games, the Schwenksville, PA native scored 75 points (37g-38a).

The 6-foot-5, 229-pound forward also played two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for Sioux City and Cedar Rapids. In 111 games, Lombardi scored 25 points (12g-13a).

Boisvert, 25, joins the Solar Bears following the completion of his collegiate career, spending the 2023-24 season with Robert Morris University. The Blainville, Quebec native appeared in 13 games, posting a 3-4-0 record with one shutout, a 3.78 GAA, and a .926 SV%.

Boisvert also spent three seasons at St. Lawrence University where he helped the Saints to the 2020-21 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championship.

Prior to his college career, Boisvert starred in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) for the Ottawa Jr. Senators, posting a 46-16-7 record over two seasons, leading the Jr. Sens to back-to-back CCHL Championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, In the 2018-19 campaign, Boisvert was the CCHL Playoff Most Valuable Player, and captured the Roland Mercier Trophy for MVP in the RBC Cup (now Centennial Cup), awarded to the top junior A team in Canada.

