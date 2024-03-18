ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Norfolk's McLean, Iverson fined suspended

Norfolk's Andrew McLean and Keegan Iverson have both been suspended for two games and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #823, Norfolk at Utah, on March 17.

McLean is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 14:44 of the third period. Iverson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an elbowing infraction at 18:26 of the third period.

Both players will miss Norfolk's games at Utah tonight (March 18) and at Adirondack (March 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Robidoux fined, suspended

Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #841, Allen at Kalamazoo, on March 17.

Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a slashing infraction at 16:02 of the third period.

Robidoux will miss Allen's games vs. Kansas City on March 20 and March 22.

