Icemen Acquire Brandon Puricelli; Harris & Houser Head to AHL
March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced the following roster transactions today:
The Icemen have acquired forward Brandon Puricelli (pictured above) in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones, to complete the future considerations terms of a trade made in December when the Icemen traded forward Nick Isaacson to Cincinnati.
Goaltender Michael Houser has been recalled by AHL Rochester, while forward Brendan Harris has been loaned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
Puricelli, 26, joins the Icemen having posted 20 points (9g, 11a) in 56 games split between the Cyclones and the Allen Americans this season. The 5-10, 181-pound rookie forward concluded his four-year collegiate career at Lake Superior State University where he totaled 56 points (28g, 28a). The Ellisville, Missouri resident was the NAHL's Midwest Forward & MVP of the Year in 2019 while playing for the Springfield Jr. Blues.
Harris, 27, earns his first AHL call-up after recording career highs in in points (56), goals (19) and assists (37) in 58 games played with the Icemen this season. Harris has produced 17 multi-point games this season, and recently moved into third All-Time in Jacksonville Icemen history in scoring with 135 points. The 5-8, 168-pound forward was acquired by the Icemen from the Wheeling Nailers during the 2021-22 season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Harris finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University in 2020-21. He completed his four-year collegiate career with 56 points.
Houser, 31, heads back up to Rochester after earning his second shutout of the season on Sunday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbis. Houser has established himself as an accomplished netminder during his professional career at all levels, totaling 196 career wins and 17 shutouts. Houser has earned 141 ECHL victories and was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2018-19 season while with Cincinnati. In addition, Houser has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Month twice, ECHL Goaltender of the Week five times, and was an ECHL All-Star in 2018. Houser has also appeared in six NHL contests with the Buffalo Sabres from 2021-2022, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage in those contests.
The Icemen continue their homestand with three games this week. On Wednesday, the Icemen play host to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday and duel the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday and Saturday. Game time for all three games I set for 7:00 p.m.
Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Brandon Puricelli with the Cincinnati Cyclones
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Rush Trade Forward James Hardie to Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Michael Gildon to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Acquire Brandon Puricelli; Harris & Houser Head to AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rabbit Report: Playoff Tickets Are on Sale this Week - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Add Offensive Depth - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nolan Walker Loaned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Tap Sun Devils for Rookie Forward Brian Chambers - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Komets Play Critical Game Wednesday Versus Kzoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Pedersen Scores Two, Savannah Falls 6-4 to South Carolina - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Patrick Curry Named ECHL Player of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Curry Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Rocks Barn in Front of 13K, Starts Pivotal Central Swing - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Taylor Gauthier Earns Fourth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Seth Benson Scores First Goal, But Three Walleye Tallies in Under Seven Minutes Doom Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Crunch Loan Fitzpatrick, Lombardi to Solar Bears; Bears Sign Francis Boisvert - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Mike Van Unen - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 18 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Mike Van Unen - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Sign Forward Austin Heidemann to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 18, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Acquire Brandon Puricelli; Harris & Houser Head to AHL
- Houser, Icemen Blank Greenville 1-0
- Icemen Receive Defenseman Noah Laaouan; Nadeau & Fiddler-Schultz Head to AHL Rochester
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month
- Damien Giroux Recalled by AHL Rochester