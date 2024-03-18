Rabbit Report: Playoff Tickets Are on Sale this Week

March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

2024 KELLY CUP PLAYOFF TICKET MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20TH!

With only (4) home games remaining in the regular season, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce that the upcoming 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Ticket Memberships will be available to the public starting Wednesday March 20th, at 10 a.m. EST!

Be sure to lock your seats in for the entire upcoming playoff run & guarantee the best seats in the house!

JOIN US IN DONATING TO LOAVES & FISHES ON MARCH 28th!

On Thursday, March 28th, join us for "Fill the Truck", presented by Piedmont Natural Gas in conjunction with Loaves & Fishes, prior to puck drop against the Savannah Ghost Pirates! We'll be out on the Furman Plaza accepting donations of non-perishable food items!

CELEBRATE GIRLS NIGHT OUT (STOMPER'S VERSION) & TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR WINE TASTING PACKAGE!

Enjoy an evening on the Pepsi Terrace pre-game from 5-6pm on March 29th! Each Wine Package Includes:

(4) Wine Tastings

(1) Swamp Rabbits Wine Tumbler

(1) Ticket To Girls Night Out

The package is $35 per person with limited availability, so get it before it's gone!

GET TICKETS

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE!

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024-2025 season are now on sale! Guarantee the best seats in building for all the Swamp Rabbits home games next season by getting on board with season tickets now! Season Tickets start as low as $17 per game!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.