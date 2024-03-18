Patrick Curry Named ECHL Player of the Week

March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks forward Patrick Curry has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17, the league announced today. Curry is the sixth different Mavericks player to win a weekly or monthly ECHL award this season.

In two home games against Rapid City, Curry scored three goals and added four assists for a seven-point week. On Saturday vs. the Rush, Curry recorded his 100th professional point.

Curry currently ranks second in the ECHL with 73 points and is tied for third with 31 goals on the season.

The former Boston University captain is in his first season with Kansas City and has played in 117 career AHL games across three seasons.

Curry leads the Mavericks in games played and points, is tied for the team lead in goals scored and ranks third in assists.

The best team in the ECHL returns to Kansas City for three home games next week against Iowa on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, March 27-30 Limited tickets remain for all five remaining regular season home games at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.