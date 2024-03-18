NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Lions Add Offensive Depth

March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have added depth to their offence by reaching an agreement with Collingwood, Ontario native Ben Tupker.

Tupker played three full seasons in the United States' NCAA: In his final year with Union College, the forward collected 19 points in 34 games.

The 6'3" - 216 lb. Ontarian will also add some muscle to the Lions offence as the team continues its quest for a playoff position.

