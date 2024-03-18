Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears split two games this week, falling at home to Florida on Tuesday, but stunning the South Carolina Stingrays with a five-goal comeback victory Friday night.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, March 18, 7pm, vs. Florida

Friday, March 22, 7:05pm at South Carolina

Saturday, March 23, 7pm, at Atlanta

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 30-22-6-2 (.567)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 42 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 20 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Jesse Jacques- 26 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 130 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +14

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Florida: 3-4 L

The Solar Bears relinquished the first three goals of the game to the Everblades, but fought back with two third period goals from Darik Angeli and Aaron Luchuk to make it 3-2. Oliver Chau scored the eventual game-winning goal later in the period on a two-on-one break. Brayden Low scored late for Orlando, but the Everblades hung on for the win.

Friday, March 15 at South Carolina: 6-5 W OT

After falling down 5-1 in the second period, the Solar Bears battled back for four third period goals, tying the game with just 19 seconds left. Alex Frye scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Orlando the comeback victory.

BITES:

Brayden Low has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last 10 games.

Aaron Luchuk scored his 150th point as a Solar Bear on Friday night in South Carolina. Luchuk has 12 points (7g-5a) in his last 10 games.

Tyler Bird earned his 150th ECHL point Friday night in South Carolina.

Solar Bears have earned at least one point in 11 of 12 games on the road decided by one goal this season. (5-1-6-0)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 42 GP, 19-17-3, .910%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 30 GP, 13-13-3, .890%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 68 GP, 19g-30a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 38 GP, 3g-1a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

