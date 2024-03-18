Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Jarrett Fiske
March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Jarrett Fiske.
This season at Niagara University Fiske had a 16-11-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.73 goals against average. Fiske started his college career at American International College (A.I.C). Fish was outstanding for AIC in the 2022-23 season, where he had a record of 10-8-6 with a 2.38 Goals Against Average and a .923 save percentage. Fiske also played for the AIC men's lacrosse team for two seasons from 2022-2023. Fiske was named the AHA Goaltender of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He was a nominee for the 2023-24 Hobey Baker Award.
Fiske will wear number 35 for the Grizzlies, who host the Norfolk Admirals for a Smith's Family Night at Maverik Center on Monday night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
