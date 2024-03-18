Stingrays Weekly Report- March 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays earned three out of a possible six points this past weekend. In their most recent game, they defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates on St. Patrick's Day to move up to six points ahead of the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division playoff race.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 35-22-3-1 LAST WEEK: 2-1-1-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 13 vs. Toledo Walleye | 5-4 W

The Stingrays scored three unanswered goals in a comeback victory over the Toledo Walleye. Michael Kim scored the game winning goal with five seconds remaining.

Friday, March 15 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 6-5 OT L

The South Carolina Stingrays lost 6-5 in overtime to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night. Ryan Leibold tallied a goal and an assist, Austin Magera tallied two assists, and Mitchell Gibson made 22 saves on 28 shots.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Florida Everblades | 6-3 L

The South Carolina Stingrays lost 6-3 to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night. Kevin O'Neil finished the game with two assists and Mitchell Gibson made 13 saves in the loss.

Sunday, March 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6-4 W

The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. Garin Bjorklund made 29 saves and picked up his 14th victory of the year. Jacob Hudson tallied his first career hat trick and earned the game's number-one star.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 22 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, March 23 vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, March 24 vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (25)

Assists: Austin Magera (39)

Points: Austin Magera (64)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+22)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (116)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (18)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.51)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.899)

WHO'S HOT: Jacob Hudson tallied his first professional hat trick on Sunday in a 6-4 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates. He has five points in his first four professional games.

