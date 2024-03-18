Rush Trade Forward James Hardie to Allen

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward James Hardie has been traded to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

Hardie, only 22, tallied 10 goals and four assists in 43 games with the Rush this season. His best performance came against Allen on December 20 when he scored a hat trick en route to a 10-5 Rush win.

The rookie goal-scorer from Barrie, Ontario, was acquired on November 20 in a trade for defenseman Carter Robertson with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Hardie nabbed 82 points with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads prior to breaking into the league with Cincinnati last season.

The Rush receive future considerations in the move. All futures deals must be completed by June 20 at 1 p.m. MDT.

Rapid City kicks off a six-game homestand this Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Rapid City is currently nine points out of the playoff picture, trying to track down Utah for the final playoff spot in the division.

