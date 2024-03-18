Komets Play Critical Game Wednesday Versus Kzoo
March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets play a critical game this Wednesday versus the Kalamazoo Wings at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum starting at 7:30 p.m. The two teams currently share the fourth seed in the Central Division playoff race with 67 points. Including Wednesday's game, the Komets have 11 games remaining in the regular season schedule, with two road games this weekend at Toledo on Friday and Wheeling on Saturday. The Komets are 7-3-0 over the last 10 games.
ECHL STANDINGS
Last week's results
Fri. 3/15 at Cincinnati FW 6 - CIN 3 W
Sat 3/16 at Cincinnati FW 1 - CIN 3 L
About last week -
On Friday, the Komets traveled to Cincinnati for a two-game set. Alexis D'Aoust scored the first Komet goal short-handed at 10:17 of the first period. The Cyclones followed that up with a marker at 17:58 to tie the game. In the second, the Komets struck twice, as rookie Jake Chiasson netted his sixth of the season on a power play at 6:41. Nolan Volcan followed with a tally at 14:37 to get the game to 3-1. Cincinnati's Cole Frazier scored from the blue line late in the period to pull the Cyclones within one at the second intermission. In the final period, Ture Linden, Jack Dugan, and Carl Berglund lit the lamp to put the game out of reach. Cincinnati added a late goal to make the final score 6-3. Ryan Fanti got the win, making 24 saves. Jack Dugan finished the game with three points (1g, 2a).
In the regular series finale versus the Cyclones, the Komets were dropped 3-1. After two scoreless periods, Cincinnati broke the stalemate with a goal at 2:25 of the third period. The Komet's lone goal came off the stick of Shawn Szydlowski at 9:30 to tie the game, but the Cyclones netted two more to win the game and the season series. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in goal for the Komets.
Komet streaks-
Points: 4 games, Noah Ganske (4a)
Home Points: 5 games, Dugan (2g, 4a), 2 games, de Jong (2a), 2 games, Ganake (2a)
Home Assists: 2 games, Dugan (2a), 2 games, de Jong (2a), 2 games, Ganske (2a)
Road Points: 2 games, Ganske (2a)
Road Assists: 2 games, Ganske (2a)
Komet leaders-
Points: 71, Dugan (19g, 52a)
Goals: 26, Linden
Assists: 52, Dugan
Power Play Goals: 10, Linden
Short-Handed Goals: 3, Linden
Game Winning Goals: 5, Linden
Shots: 198, D'Aoust
PIM: 161, Dugan
Plus/Minus: +24, Bernard
Home Points: 31, Dugan (6g, 28a)
Home Goals: 14, Linden
Home Assists: 28, Dugan
Road Points: 37, Dugan (10g, 27a)
Road Goals: 12, Linden
Road Assists: 27, Dugan
Goaltenders
Appearances: 34, Parks
Wins: 17, Parks
Saves: 936, Parks
Goals against Avg: 2.71, Brochu
Save percentage: .920, Brochu
Shutouts: 2, Fanti
Special K's - The Komets scored one power play goal on 10 chances. The team skated shorthanded nine times last week without surrendering a goal.
Icing the puck - The Komets scored two shorthanded goals in Friday's win. The last time the team scored two shorthanded goals in a game was February 16, 2022, when Oliver Cooper scored both goals in a 6-4 win at Kalamazoo. The last time the Komets scored three shorthanded goals in a game was February 27, 2021, in an 8-1 win at Indy. Out of the 12 shorthanded goals scored this season, seven have been scored on the road. The team has scored six or more goals in a game seven times (7-0-0), but has been held to one goal 11 times (2-8-1). Over the last seven games, the Komets have skated shorthanded 26 times, only giving up two goals. The Komets have the second most regulation wins in the Central Division with 28. Jack Dugan leads the league in assists with 52. The Komets are a combined 13-6-2-0 against Indy, Wheeling, and Kalamazoo this season
Upcoming Promotions
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Marathon Rewards App Wednesday vs Kalamazoo, Just download the Marathon App and show it at the Coliseum ticket office for an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offer for Wednesday's game.
Season Ticket Exchange Night presented by OmniSource: Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game! Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for details and to take advantage of this offer.
See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster
Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Rush Trade Forward James Hardie to Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Michael Gildon to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Acquire Brandon Puricelli; Harris & Houser Head to AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rabbit Report: Playoff Tickets Are on Sale this Week - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Add Offensive Depth - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nolan Walker Loaned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Tap Sun Devils for Rookie Forward Brian Chambers - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Komets Play Critical Game Wednesday Versus Kzoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Pedersen Scores Two, Savannah Falls 6-4 to South Carolina - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Patrick Curry Named ECHL Player of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Curry Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Rocks Barn in Front of 13K, Starts Pivotal Central Swing - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Taylor Gauthier Earns Fourth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Seth Benson Scores First Goal, But Three Walleye Tallies in Under Seven Minutes Doom Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Crunch Loan Fitzpatrick, Lombardi to Solar Bears; Bears Sign Francis Boisvert - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Mike Van Unen - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 18 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Mike Van Unen - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Sign Forward Austin Heidemann to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 18, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Play Critical Game Wednesday Versus Kzoo
- Komets Earn Two More Wins; the Team Hits the Road for Two More Divisional Games this Weekend
- Komets Edge Closer to Second Place: Three Crucial Home Games Next Weekend
- Komets Take Down Wheeling and Toledo; Trine University Report Card Night this Saturday
- Trine University Report Card Night Is Saturday, March 2nd; Komets Travel to Wheeling and Toledo this Week.