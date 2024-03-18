Komets Play Critical Game Wednesday Versus Kzoo

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets play a critical game this Wednesday versus the Kalamazoo Wings at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum starting at 7:30 p.m. The two teams currently share the fourth seed in the Central Division playoff race with 67 points. Including Wednesday's game, the Komets have 11 games remaining in the regular season schedule, with two road games this weekend at Toledo on Friday and Wheeling on Saturday. The Komets are 7-3-0 over the last 10 games.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 3/15 at Cincinnati FW 6 - CIN 3 W

Sat 3/16 at Cincinnati FW 1 - CIN 3 L

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Cincinnati for a two-game set. Alexis D'Aoust scored the first Komet goal short-handed at 10:17 of the first period. The Cyclones followed that up with a marker at 17:58 to tie the game. In the second, the Komets struck twice, as rookie Jake Chiasson netted his sixth of the season on a power play at 6:41. Nolan Volcan followed with a tally at 14:37 to get the game to 3-1. Cincinnati's Cole Frazier scored from the blue line late in the period to pull the Cyclones within one at the second intermission. In the final period, Ture Linden, Jack Dugan, and Carl Berglund lit the lamp to put the game out of reach. Cincinnati added a late goal to make the final score 6-3. Ryan Fanti got the win, making 24 saves. Jack Dugan finished the game with three points (1g, 2a).

In the regular series finale versus the Cyclones, the Komets were dropped 3-1. After two scoreless periods, Cincinnati broke the stalemate with a goal at 2:25 of the third period. The Komet's lone goal came off the stick of Shawn Szydlowski at 9:30 to tie the game, but the Cyclones netted two more to win the game and the season series. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in goal for the Komets.

Komet streaks-

Points: 4 games, Noah Ganske (4a)

Home Points: 5 games, Dugan (2g, 4a), 2 games, de Jong (2a), 2 games, Ganake (2a)

Home Assists: 2 games, Dugan (2a), 2 games, de Jong (2a), 2 games, Ganske (2a)

Road Points: 2 games, Ganske (2a)

Road Assists: 2 games, Ganske (2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 71, Dugan (19g, 52a)

Goals: 26, Linden

Assists: 52, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 10, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 3, Linden

Game Winning Goals: 5, Linden

Shots: 198, D'Aoust

PIM: 161, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +24, Bernard

Home Points: 31, Dugan (6g, 28a)

Home Goals: 14, Linden

Home Assists: 28, Dugan

Road Points: 37, Dugan (10g, 27a)

Road Goals: 12, Linden

Road Assists: 27, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 34, Parks

Wins: 17, Parks

Saves: 936, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.71, Brochu

Save percentage: .920, Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Fanti

Special K's - The Komets scored one power play goal on 10 chances. The team skated shorthanded nine times last week without surrendering a goal.

Icing the puck - The Komets scored two shorthanded goals in Friday's win. The last time the team scored two shorthanded goals in a game was February 16, 2022, when Oliver Cooper scored both goals in a 6-4 win at Kalamazoo. The last time the Komets scored three shorthanded goals in a game was February 27, 2021, in an 8-1 win at Indy. Out of the 12 shorthanded goals scored this season, seven have been scored on the road. The team has scored six or more goals in a game seven times (7-0-0), but has been held to one goal 11 times (2-8-1). Over the last seven games, the Komets have skated shorthanded 26 times, only giving up two goals. The Komets have the second most regulation wins in the Central Division with 28. Jack Dugan leads the league in assists with 52. The Komets are a combined 13-6-2-0 against Indy, Wheeling, and Kalamazoo this season

Upcoming Promotions

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Marathon Rewards App Wednesday vs Kalamazoo, Just download the Marathon App and show it at the Coliseum ticket office for an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offer for Wednesday's game.

Season Ticket Exchange Night presented by OmniSource: Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game! Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for details and to take advantage of this offer.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

