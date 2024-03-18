Railers Sign Forward Austin Heidemann to ECHL Contract

March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Austin Heidemann has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Heidmann, 24, joins the Railers from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, where he spent each the past two seasons after transferring from Mercyhurst University. In 125 NCAA games across four seasons, the Maple Grove, MN native scored 86 points (40g-46a) to go with 41 penalty minutes. In his senior season at RPI, Heidemann led the team in both scoring (27) and assists (16), while placing second on the team in goals (11).

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the 6'0", 190lb forward spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League between the Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux Falls Stampede, and Green Bay Gamblers from 2018-19 to 2019-20. in 96 USHL games, he scored 38 points (23g-15a) to go with 44 penalty minutes.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.