ECHL Transactions - March 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 18, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Jordan DiCicco, D

Ryan Orgel, D

Allen:

Griffen Fox, F

Iowa:

Max Johnson, F

Evan Boucher, F

Reading:

Jonathan Bendorf, F

Tulsa:

Jimmy Lodge, F

Jared Power, F

Worcester:

Jake Goldowski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mike Van Unen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Jackson van de Leest, D returned from loan to Utica

Add Connor Blake, D added to active roster (claimed from Idaho)

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Cincinnati:

Delete Brandon Puricelli, F traded to Jacksonville

Florida:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Florida (NHL)

Add Dustyn McFaul, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Delete Nick Vilardo, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Ontario

Iowa:

Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester

Delete Brendan Harris, F loaned to Cleveland

Kalamazoo:

Add Brian Chambers, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Nolan Walker, F loaned to Cleveland

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Add Spencer Kersten, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete James Hardie, F traded to Allen

South Carolina:

Add Reid Cooper, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Jon McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Benjamin Tupker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Lukash Matthews, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Tulsa:

Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego

Add Eddie Matsushima, F assigned by San Diego

Utah:

Add Jarrett Fiske, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Worcester:

Add Austin Heidemann, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Gildon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on bereavement/family leave

