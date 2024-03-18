ECHL Transactions - March 18
March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 18, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Jordan DiCicco, D
Ryan Orgel, D
Allen:
Griffen Fox, F
Iowa:
Max Johnson, F
Evan Boucher, F
Reading:
Jonathan Bendorf, F
Tulsa:
Jimmy Lodge, F
Jared Power, F
Worcester:
Jake Goldowski, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Van Unen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Jackson van de Leest, D returned from loan to Utica
Add Connor Blake, D added to active roster (claimed from Idaho)
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Cincinnati:
Delete Brandon Puricelli, F traded to Jacksonville
Florida:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Florida (NHL)
Add Dustyn McFaul, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Delete Nick Vilardo, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Ontario
Iowa:
Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester
Delete Brendan Harris, F loaned to Cleveland
Kalamazoo:
Add Brian Chambers, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Nolan Walker, F loaned to Cleveland
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Add Spencer Kersten, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete James Hardie, F traded to Allen
South Carolina:
Add Reid Cooper, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Jon McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Benjamin Tupker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Lukash Matthews, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Tulsa:
Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego
Add Eddie Matsushima, F assigned by San Diego
Utah:
Add Jarrett Fiske, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Worcester:
Add Austin Heidemann, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Gildon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on bereavement/family leave
