Seth Benson Scores First Goal, But Three Walleye Tallies in Under Seven Minutes Doom Glads
March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (20-38-3-1) struck first in the game, however three straight unanswered goals by the Toledo Walleye (37-14-4-5) were the difference as Toledo skated away with a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
First Star: Riley Sawchuck (TOL) - 2 goals
Second Star: John Lethemon (TOL) - 31 saves, victory
Third Star: Seth Benson (ATL) - 1 goal
The Gladiators spent a majority of the first period on their heels, finding themselves on the penalty kill three separate times.
Despite the adversity, the Gladiators were the first to break through on the scoresheet as Nolan Burke entered the zone, throwing on a shot off the Spin-O-Rama which rebounded onto the stick of the youngster Seth Benson, netting his first professional goal to put his team up 1-0. (9:11)
Taking exception to their scoreless first period, the Walleye rattled off three goals in the second frame, two of which were scored by Riley Sawchuk.
Sawchuk tied things up for Toledo, as he made good on a breakaway opportunity with a lasered backhanded shot to put the game at Even Stevens. (3:20)
Sawchuk struck again just minutes later, rifling home a centering feed from Mitchell Lewandowski to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead. (6:32)
Trent Bliss completed Toledo's team hat-trick in the second with a net-front goal of his own as the Walleye extended their advantage to 3-1. (10:08)
The Gladiators fought valiantly in the final period, headlined by a six-on-four power play which tallied a late goal to bring the game within one with 21 seconds left in regulation. (19:39)
It would prove to be too little too late, however, as the Walleye held on to secure the 3-2 victory.
Josh Boyko ended the afternnon with 24 saves in net off 27 Toledo shots, while his foe across the ice, John Lethemon finished with 31 saves off 33 shots from Atlanta.
