K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Rocks Barn in Front of 13K, Starts Pivotal Central Swing

K-Wings take 2-of-3 from Allen Americans, rocks barn and shatter 20-year attendance high.

OVERALL RECORD: 32-24-3-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play four games on the road this week. Kalamazoo starts the week in Fort Wayne on Wednesday before traveling to Wheeling on Friday, then Cincinnati on Saturday and finishes in Indy on Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1-0-0 (3-2, 2-5, 6-1) in front of a 20-year high for attendance in a three-game home weekend (12,941).

Kalamazoo opened the week Friday versus Allen and battled back with three straight goals (Morrison, Passolt and Reddekopp) after falling down 1-0 early in the 1st period. Hunter Vorva was spectacular in net throughout and picked up his 16th victory with 28 saves in the contest, and Erik Bradford (3a) recorded his 400th professional point.

Game two of the weekend set against Allen was the 40th edition of Green Ice at Wings Event Center. Allen took the lead at the 15:00 mark of the first and never looked back. Rookie forward Jordan Seyfert tied the game early in the second, but three goals in 3:37 for the Americans put the game out of reach.

Kalamazoo closed the week with a rubber-match victory against the Americans on Sunday. There was no doubt in this one from the start, as the K-Wing established a 2-0 lead before the six-minute mark of the first period. Allen made it a one-goal game with a power-play response in the opening frame, but Kalamazoo scored the game's next four goals to win the weekend! Hunter Vorva earned win No. 17, making 18 stops for Kalamazoo.

The K-Wings have now won three of their last four games.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play four games on the road this week. They'll return to Wings Event Center on Friday, March 29!

The K-Wings return home Friday, March 29 for Pucks 'N Paws Night at Wings Event Center! Ruh Roh! Scooby Doo is back, and it's that time of the year to bring the pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the pup race during the first intermission, $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), or the 'Scooby Doo Specialty Jersey Auction' post-game.

RESULTS

Friday, Mar. 15 - Allen 2, Kalamazoo 3 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (31-23-3-0) used big three-point performances from Erik Bradford and Brad Morrison to defeat the Allen Americans (25-29-2-1) at Wings Event Center Friday, 3-2. With three assists in the contest, Erik Bradford recorded his 400th professional point and set a new career single-season points high (64). Allen opened the scoring at the 8:43 mark of the first period. Brad Morrison (9) tied the game 1-1 at the 12:36 mark by slamming home a loose puck from right of the crease. Josh Passolt (20) gave Kalamazoo the lead at the 5:29 mark of the second with a tip-in from the crease. Chaz Reddekopp (3) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 5:17 mark of the third period with a tap-in from in front of the crease. Allen made it 3-2 with an extra-attacker goal at the 18:39 mark. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (16-8-0-0) was sound throughout and stopped 28 of 30 shots faced. The K-Wings finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 42-30.

Saturday, Mar. 16 - Allen 5, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (31-24-3-0) peppered the Allen Americans (26-29-2-1) to the tune of 41 shots on Green Ice but fell at Wings Event Center Saturday, 5-2. The Americans opened the scoring at the 15:00 mark of the first period, and used three goals in 3:37 in the second to skate to victory. Jordan Seyfert (3) got Kalamazoo on the board with a one-timer from the slot at the 2:14 mark of the second to knot the game at one. Jacob Nordqvist (8) and Evan Dougherty (8) assisted the goal off a faceoff in the right circle. Allen retook the lead just seven seconds later and made it 3-1 with a power play goal at the 5:14 mark. The Americans scored again at the 5:51 mark. Brad Morrison (10) pulled Kalamazoo within two with a tap-in from the crease at the 5:25 mark of the third period. Collin Adams (18) fed Morrison from the right side while Quinn Preston (13) notched the secondary assist. Allen scored the final goal of the game at 9:04. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (14-16-2-0) made 19 saves in the loss. The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 41-24.

Sunday, Mar. 17 - Allen 1, Kalamazoo 6 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (32-24-3-0) proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used five multi-point performances and a three-goal third period to pummel the Allen Americans (26-30-2-1) at Wings Event Center Sunday, 6-1. David Keefer (17) opened the scoring just 1:08 into the contest with a wrister from the slot. Bradford (23) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 5:34 mark with a tap-in from right of the goal on the rush. Allen made it 2-1 at the 7:12 mark on the power play. Joyaux (5) restored the two-goal K-Wings lead with a slap shot from the right point at the 3:12 mark of the second period on the power play. Preston (5) put it out of reach by backhanding it past the goaltender on a breakaway at the 9:45 mark of the third. Preston sprung himself by forcing an Allen turnover at the Kalamazoo blue line. Bradford (24) netted his second goal of the game unguarded on the right side at the 14:37 mark. Ayden MacDonald (8) added another with a body deflection, from a high slot blast out front, on the 5-on-3 advantage at the 17:28 mark. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (17-8-0-0) stopped 17 of 18 shots faced to secure the win. The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-7 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 42-19.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Mar. 20 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m. EDT - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Friday, Mar. 22 - Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m. EDT - WesBanco Arena (Wheeling, WV)

Saturday, Mar. 23 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. EDT - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Sunday, Mar. 24 - Kalamazoo at Indy, 5:00 p.m. EDT - Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

ON THE MOVE

Mar. 12 - Forward Mason Emoff was released

Mar. 12 - Forward Ryan Naumovski was signed to a Standard Player Contract

Mar. 16 - Goaltender Hunter Vorva was loaned the Rochester Americans (AHL)

Mar. 16 - Goaltender Trevor Babin was signed to a Standard Player Contract

Mar. 17 - Goaltender Hunter Vorva recalled from loan to the Rochester Americans (AHL)

Mar. 16 - Goaltender Trevor Babin was released

FAST FACTS

Forward Erik Bradford recorded his 400th professional point (3a) Friday

Rookie forward Ryan Naumovski made his professional debut Sunday

Forward Quinn Preston now has seven points (2g-5a) in six games as a K-Wing

Defenseman Chaz Reddekopp scored his first career game-winning goal Friday

TEAM TRENDS

28-3-0-0-0 when scoring 3+ goals this season

20-5-1-0 when scoring first this season

14-8-2-0 following regulation loss

9-2-0-0 on Sundays this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 68 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 24 - Erik Bradford

ASSISTS: 44 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Erik Bradford

PIMS: 181 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 5 - Ayden MacDonald

PP ASSISTS: 13 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt, Cooper Walker*

GW GOALS: 6 - Collin Adams

SHOTS: 176 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 17 - Hunter Vorva

GAA: 2.31 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .925 - Hunter Vorva

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/10 (20%)

This Season - 34/187 (18.2%) - No. 22 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/4 (50%)

This Season - 174/210 (82.9%) - No. 5 in the ECHL

--

