Thunder Sign Defenseman Mike Van Unen

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Mike Van Unen to a standard player contract.

Van Unen, 25, finished his fifth season at Northern Michigan University and recorded four points in 17 games on the blue line. In 150 games with Northern Michigan University, the Kamploops, British Columbia native recorded nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points and 181 minutes in penalties. Van Unen also finished his collegiate career with over 300 blocked shots.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-shooting defenseman played three years in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Merritt Centennials and had 46 points (7 goals, 39 assists) in 145 games.

