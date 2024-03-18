Nolan Walker Loaned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Forward Nolan Walker has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Mavericks announced today.

In 58 games with the Mavericks this season, Walker has 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 points. Walker is tied for the Kansas City lead in goals and tied for second in total points.

In his second ECHL season, Walker ranks third in the ECHL in goals scored and is seventh in the ECHL in points.

The Anchorage, Alaska native has already surpassed his rookie season stats with the Newfoundland Growlers, more than doubling his goal total and adding six more assists in his second pro season after spending four collegiate seasons at St. Cloud State.

The Mavericks are on the road for three games against the Allen Americans this week. The best team in the ECHL is back in Kansas City for three home games next week against Iowa on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Limited tickets remain for all five remaining regular season home games at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com.

