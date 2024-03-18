Railers Sign Forward Michael Gildon to ECHL Contract

March 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Michael Gildon has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Gildon, 22, comes to Worcester from Ohio State University where he spent five seasons in the Big 10. The 6'2", 196lb forward recorded 38 points (12g-26a) in 118 games played with the Buckeyes. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the Plano, TX, native spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program. In 122 games played with the National Team Development Program, Gildon scored 80 points (33g-47a) to go with 92 penalty minutes.

Gildon also represented the United States in the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship in Sweden in April of 2019. Gildon notched an assist en route to earning bronze at the tournament alongside current NHL standouts Jack Hughes, Cole Caufield, Matt Boldy, Matty Beniers, and Trevor Zegras.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.