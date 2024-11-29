Toledo Back In The Win Column Against Kalamazoo
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on November 29 at the Huntington Center in the Black Friday matchup. The final score was 3-2.
How it Happened:
Leading the attack for the Walleye was Tyler Spezia, Brandon Hawkins, and Mitch Lewandowski. Protecting the blue line was Grant Gabriele and Chaz Reddekopp while Jan Bednar manned the net.
Toledo dominated the first period in puck possession leading 16-2 in shots on goal through the first. However, the game remained scoreless going into second.
At 2:56 of the 2nd period, Carson Bantle lit the lamp on the power-play and got the first of the game when he tipped in the puck in front of the net after a pass from Casey Dornbach and Brandon Kruse.
Kalamazoo responded right away with a goal to tie it by Joey Raats.
After a 5-minute major penalty on Jalen Smereck, Kalamazoo went on the power-play with the opportunity to score multiple goals with the man-advantage.
At 15:39, Zach Okabe got the first goal of the 5-minute man advantage for Kalamazoo, taking the lead.
The second goal of the man-advantage came from the Toledo Walleye as a shorthanded goal from Tyler Spezia, extending his point streak to 9-games, tying the game at two goals a piece.
2:28 into the 3rd period, Mitch Lewandowski took the lead with a goal. On the assist was Tanner Palocsik, his first professional point.
Toledo held off the K-Wings for the remainder of the game and secured the win, putting themselves back in the win column!
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (GWG)
2. TOL - T. Spezia (1G)
3. KAL - Q. Preston (2A)
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will travel to Kalamazoo tomorrow for the final game of the home-and-home series with the K-Wings. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024
- Railers Take 2-0 Series Lead With 3-2 Win Over Wichita - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Narrowly Fall in Rivalry Battle with Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Padakin Plays Hero in Admirals' OT Win Against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Win Streak Ends At Five Against Stingrays On The Road - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Top Swamp Rabbits with 5-2 Victory at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners' Penalty Kill Helps Earn a Point in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Back In The Win Column Against Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Stumble Against Royals 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Add Rookie Defenseman Brayden Hislop - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 5-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 29 - ECHL
- Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Sign Garrett Devine - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse, Bears Sign Defenseman Cory Dennis - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign Forward Tyson Kirkby - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look to Bounce Back in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Glads Earn Point, Fall 3-2 in the Shootout to the Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.