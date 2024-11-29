Toledo Back In The Win Column Against Kalamazoo

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on November 29 at the Huntington Center in the Black Friday matchup. The final score was 3-2.

How it Happened:

Leading the attack for the Walleye was Tyler Spezia, Brandon Hawkins, and Mitch Lewandowski. Protecting the blue line was Grant Gabriele and Chaz Reddekopp while Jan Bednar manned the net.

Toledo dominated the first period in puck possession leading 16-2 in shots on goal through the first. However, the game remained scoreless going into second.

At 2:56 of the 2nd period, Carson Bantle lit the lamp on the power-play and got the first of the game when he tipped in the puck in front of the net after a pass from Casey Dornbach and Brandon Kruse.

Kalamazoo responded right away with a goal to tie it by Joey Raats.

After a 5-minute major penalty on Jalen Smereck, Kalamazoo went on the power-play with the opportunity to score multiple goals with the man-advantage.

At 15:39, Zach Okabe got the first goal of the 5-minute man advantage for Kalamazoo, taking the lead.

The second goal of the man-advantage came from the Toledo Walleye as a shorthanded goal from Tyler Spezia, extending his point streak to 9-games, tying the game at two goals a piece.

2:28 into the 3rd period, Mitch Lewandowski took the lead with a goal. On the assist was Tanner Palocsik, his first professional point.

Toledo held off the K-Wings for the remainder of the game and secured the win, putting themselves back in the win column!

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (GWG)

2. TOL - T. Spezia (1G)

3. KAL - Q. Preston (2A)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel to Kalamazoo tomorrow for the final game of the home-and-home series with the K-Wings. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.