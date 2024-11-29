Thunder Stumble Against Royals 3-1

GLENS FALLS - Brendan Less scored the lone goal in a 3-1 loss for the Adirondack Thunder to the visiting Reading Royals on Friday night in front of over 4,400 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Reading took the lead 12:25 into the game as Matt Brown scored his second of the year off a turnover by Adirondack in the defensive zone. Brown took a pass from Jake Smith and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on the backhand. The goal was Brown's second of the year and the Royals took a 1-0 lead.

Jake Smith gave the Royals a 2-0 lead after a turnover in the offensive zone turned into an odd-man rush the other way. Smith sent a wrist shot just under the cross bar for his third of the year, unassisted, at 15:14 of the first period.

Adirondack answered back late in the first as Brendan Less stepped in on the power play and fired a wrist shot by the glove of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for his first of the year. Less' power-play goal was assisted by Kevin O'Neil and Andre Ghantous with 1:50 left in the first and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Royals added an empty-net goal in the third period in the 3-1 win.

