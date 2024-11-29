Thunder Stumble Against Royals 3-1
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
Adirondack Thunder's Andre Ghantous and Reading Royals' Jacques Bouquot in action
(Adirondack Thunder)
GLENS FALLS - Brendan Less scored the lone goal in a 3-1 loss for the Adirondack Thunder to the visiting Reading Royals on Friday night in front of over 4,400 at Cool Insuring Arena.
Reading took the lead 12:25 into the game as Matt Brown scored his second of the year off a turnover by Adirondack in the defensive zone. Brown took a pass from Jake Smith and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on the backhand. The goal was Brown's second of the year and the Royals took a 1-0 lead.
Jake Smith gave the Royals a 2-0 lead after a turnover in the offensive zone turned into an odd-man rush the other way. Smith sent a wrist shot just under the cross bar for his third of the year, unassisted, at 15:14 of the first period.
Adirondack answered back late in the first as Brendan Less stepped in on the power play and fired a wrist shot by the glove of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for his first of the year. Less' power-play goal was assisted by Kevin O'Neil and Andre Ghantous with 1:50 left in the first and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.
The Royals added an empty-net goal in the third period in the 3-1 win.
The Thunder return home tomorrow against the Royals.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Adirondack Thunder's Andre Ghantous and Reading Royals' Jacques Bouquot in action
