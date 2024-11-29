Allen Defeats Rush in Overtime Despite Season-High 44 Shots
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) Spencer Asuchak scored on a power play in overtime to lift the Allen Americans over the Rush, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Rapid City scored first off a Trevor Janicke wraparound just 6:27 into the game. Allen struck back with three consecutive goals, but the Rush swung the game back in its favor. Braeden Tuck scored his first career goal on a bar-down shot from the center of the slot early in the third period to cut Allen's lead to 3-2. Then, on a power play, Janicke cashed in on a net-mouth scramble for his second of the night.
From the halfway point of the game on, Rapid City dominated the run of play. The Rush outshot the Americans 36-13 over the second and third periods, an even more drastic number than Wednesday's shot disparity. Rapid City finished with a season-high 44 shots on goal.
The Rush pressed on for the go-ahead goal in the third period but hit multiple posts on shots that beat Allen's goaltender cleanly. The final seconds of regulation set Allen up handsomely for overtime. With no time remaining, Rush defenseman Zack Hoffman was called for playing with a broken stick, putting the Americans on the power play. The unit converted just 1:06 into the period for Allen's third power play strike of the game.
Matt Radomsky made 19 saves on 23 shots in the loss. Anson Thornton stopped 41 shots to earn an impressive win for Allen.
Rapid City looks to make it a five-point week with a win in the series finale on Saturday. It is Knights on Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for the first time ever.
Next game: Saturday, November 30 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on November 27, 29, and 30 in a three-game Thanksgiving series! Saturday, November 30th is Knights on Ice. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
