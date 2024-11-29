Padakin Plays Hero in Admirals' OT Win Against Mariners

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - After their victory on Thanksgiving Eve, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice at Norfolk Scope for Black Friday hockey against the Maine Mariners. In a physical contest that required extra hockey, the Admirals secured their fourth consecutive victory thanks to Pavel Padakin, who scored the game-winning goal.

Goaltender Dom DiVincentiis made his fourth straight start for the Admirals and excelled once again in goal. He made 23 saves on 25 shots, earning his fourth win while wearing a Norfolk uniform.

The Admirals demonstrated an immediate offensive capability, scoring just 14 seconds into the game with a rebound goal from Carson Golder, marking his eighth goal of the season and establishing an early lead of 1-0. Approximately two minutes later, the score was extended to 2-0, courtesy of a one-time shot from Marko Reifenberger, assisted by Padakin, resulting in Reifenberger's fifth goal of the season.

Norfolk encountered difficulties with penalties, leading to a challenging five-on-three penalty kill situation. This presented an opportunity for Maine, who capitalized on the power play; Evan Vierling's shot successfully reduced the deficit to 2-1 shortly after the subsequent face-off. The pace of play throughout the opening period remained high and vigorous.

With four minutes remaining in the first period, the Mariners achieved parity following a turnover by Norfolk, as Christian Sarlo executed a top-shelf shot on DiVincentiis, equalizing the score at 2-2 by the conclusion of the period.

The second period was characterized by an increase in penalty minutes, reflecting a rise in physicality and intensity between the two teams. Both teams generated significant opportunities to break the stalemate; however, despite the ongoing pressure, the score remained unchanged after 40 minutes, with Norfolk maintaining a slight advantage in shots on goal, totaling 15 to Maine's 13.

The third period mirrored the second, with both teams maintaining a physically intense style of play at both ends of the ice. DiVincentiis delivered an outstanding performance in goal for the Admirals, which was crucial to the team's success during this final period. The regulation time of 60 minutes proved insufficient for the teams to resolve their competitive tensions, necessitating overtime.

During overtime, the Mariners exhibited a commanding control of the game's pace, while DiVincentiis continued to demonstrate exceptional skill in goal as the Admirals sought to secure the decisive victory. Ultimately, it was Padakin who emerged as the hero in the closing moments of overtime, scoring a critical shot from the slot that enabled the Admirals' supporters to celebrate a well-deserved win.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - P. Padakin (1 goal, 1 assists, +2)

2. MNE - E. Vierling (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - C. Golder (1 goal, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals conclude their series with the Mariners tomorrow night with the third installment this holiday weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope.

