Series Tie as Komets Overcome Blades in OT

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Following a game one win, the Florida Everblades fell to the Komets in a 2-1 overtime loss, evening the series despite holding a 1-0 lead for most of the game. With the series now tied, the two teams are set for an exciting rematch tomorrow night where the series winner will be determined.

In a change of pace from Thursday night, the Blades beat the Komets to the scoreboard after a Logan Lambdin backhand with help from Colton Hargrove and Carson Gicewicz to claim early momentum and set the tone for a series lead.

Despite ending the first period with the 9-point shot advantage, the Komets failed to generate past Blades goaltender Will Cranley and remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

The second period remained unchanged as neither team managed to find the back of the net, leaving the Blades ahead 1-0. However, there was a change of pace as penalties began piling up, with Florida taking four consecutive infractions totaling eight minutes. The Komets, meanwhile, finished the period with a single penalty, bringing their total to just four minutes for the entire game.

The contest saw its second intermission with the Blades persisting in their lead at 1-0.

This changed at the 5:10 mark when Komets forward Anthony Petruzzi capitalized on traffic in front of the Blades' crease, finding the back of the net for the first time and leveling the score at 1-1 in the third period. The remainder of regulation was limited to shot attempts from both ends of the ice, pushing the two-goal contest into three-on-three overtime.

With time ticking down the Komets broke the deadlock at the 6:38 mark of the extra frame, securing the win with a decisive goal from former Blade Alex Aleardi, wrapping up game two of three with a 2-1 loss.

The final shot count favored the Komets 37-25 by the final whistle, with Cranley turning away 35 shots. The two teams are set to face off once again tomorrow night, Saturday, November 30 at 7:35 p.m. for Game 3, where the winner will take the series before the Blades transition to face their in-state rival, the Jacksonville Icemen.

