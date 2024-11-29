Thunder Sign Forward Tyson Kirkby

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Tyson Kirkby to a standard player contract ahead of tonight's game against Reading.

Kirkby, 27, has played 14 games this season with the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Binghamton Black Bears and has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points. Kirkby has been the team's captain for the past two seasons. In 132 total games, all with Binghamton, Kirkby has 89 goals and 107 assists for 196 points.

The Prescott, Ontario native has played in 30 Southern Professional Hockey League games with Fayetteville, Evansville and Roanoke and has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points. Prior to his professional career, Kirkby played three seasons of NCAA (D3) hockey at SUNY Oswego.

The Thunder return home tonight and tomorrow against Reading! Enjoy drink specials both nights and tomorrow is the 10th Anniversary Celebration! First 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital and special 10th Anniversary jerseys!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.