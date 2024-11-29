ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Wheeling's Houde fined, suspended
Wheeling's Sam Houde has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #222, Toledo at Wheeling, on Nov. 27.
Houde is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty for kneeing at 8:16 of the third period.
Houde will miss Wheeling's game at Cincinnati on Nov. 29.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Greenville's Robidoux fined, suspended
Greenville's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #212, Greenville at Atlanta, on Nov. 27.
Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 18:01 of the first period.
Robidoux will miss Greenville's game at South Carolina on Nov. 29.
