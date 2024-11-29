Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse, Bears Sign Defenseman Cory Dennis

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Nov. 29) the following transactions.

The Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears have signed defenseman Cory Dennis to a ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Fanti, 25, has appeared in 10 games this season for Orlando, posting a 3-6-1 record, with a 3.52 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .879 save percentage (SV%).

The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has spent the past three seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. In 51 ECHL games, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native has posted a 24-22-1 record, a 3.25 goals against average (GAA), and a .901 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a One-Year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.

Dennis, 27, is playing in his fourth professional season, spending 68 games in the ECHL with Adirondack, Newfoundland, and Orlando and 60 games in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rearguard has eight points (1g-7a) in 13 games with the Ice Flyers this season.

Prior to his professional career, Dennis played four seasons of Div. III college hockey at Concordia University (Wisconsin) scoring 52 points (16g-36a) in 94 games. While playing in the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL), Dennis was named the Defenseman of the Year and First Team All-Star during the 2017-18 season.

