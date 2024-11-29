Icemen Add Rookie Defenseman Brayden Hislop

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brayden Hislop.

Hislop, 21, will begin his professional career with the Icemen, after concluding his major junior career in the Ontario Hockey League last season. The 6-1, 181-pound defenseman logged seven points (1g, 6a) in 48 games played with the Guelph Storm last season.

The St. Clements, Ontario resident totaled 40 points (8g, 32a) with a +16 plus/minus rating in 159 career games split in stints with Guelph, the North Bay Battalion and the Saginaw Spirit from 2021-2024.

The Icemen are back in action on Friday as they travel to Orlando to take on the Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are back at home on Saturday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Saturday is Pucks & Paws night, presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital and fans can bring their dog to the game!

Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.