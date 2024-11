ECHL Transactions - November 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 29, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Chase Hartje, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Tyson Kirkby, F signed contract

add Brendan Less, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve

delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve

add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Garrett Devine, F signed contract 11/28

delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Jacob Bengtsson, D assigned by Marlies

add Ty Voit, F activated from reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from reserve

delete Austen Swankler, F placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Florida:

add Andrew Fyten, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Zach White, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve

delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

delete Carter Savoie, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Chandler Romeo, D activated from reserve

add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve

add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Blair Sanders, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

delete Micah Robbins, G released as emergency backup goalie

Maine:

add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

add Patrick Guay, F activated from reserve

delete Nolan Maier, G placed on reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Cory Dennis, D signed contract 11/28

add Caden Sandusky, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Murphy, G placed on reserve

Reading:

add Sawyer Boulton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Lou-Felix Denis, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Nause, D activated from reserve

delete Pito Walton, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Tyler Spezia, F activated from reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Luke Richardson, G returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre

delete Sergei Murashov, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Brenden Rons, D activated from reserve

delete Jack Randl, F placed on reserve

