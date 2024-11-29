Thunder Falls to Railers on Teddy Bear Toss Night

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Jake Wahlin and Worcester Railers' Andrew Nielsen, Michael Bullion, and Mason Klee in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Jake Wahlin and Worcester Railers' Andrew Nielsen, Michael Bullion, and Mason Klee in action

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hosted Worcester for the second of a three-game series on Friday night, falling 3-2 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jake Wahlin sent the teddy bears flying with his first goal of the season. Luke Grainger tallied his second of the year while Nolan Kneen had two helpers. Aaron Dell suffered the loss, stopping 38 shots.

Wichita dominated the first period, firing 21 shots on net. Wahlin gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 7:18. He put home a rebound off a point-shot from Nolan Kneen and beat Michael Bullion.

In the second, the Railers flipped the script and leveled the game. Anthony Repaci tied it at 3:46 with a wrister from the left circle that beat Dell.

Repaci gave Worcester a 2-1 lead early in the third period, recording his second of the night. He fired a one-timer from the right circle on the power play for his 13th of the season.

Colin Jacobs connected 39 seconds later with a one-timer for his first of the year to make it 3-1.

Grainer cut the lead to 3-2 at 8:47. As he came into the zone on his off wing, he fired a wrist shot past Bullion.

Wichita was awarded two late power plays in the final nine minutes but failed to get the equalizer. Dell was lifted with two minutes left, but Bullion stood firm and the Railers earned the win.

The two teams combined for 88 shots on net. Wahlin scored his first goal since April 3, 2024, against Allen. Kneen finished with two helpers.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Worcester was 1-for-1 on the man advantage.

The two teams play the season-finale tomorrow night at 6 p.m. Join us for Bluey Night, presented by Prochaska, Howell and Prochaska. Come meet Bluey on the concourse and get your picture taken. Get the Bluey four pack, which includes four tickets and two mini sticks starting at $100. Buy tickets HERE.

Saturday night is also Pucks 'N Pups Night, presented by Little Busters Sports Bar & Grill. Click HERE to get a human and dog ticket. All dog ticket proceeds will be donated to the Kansas Humane Society and Beauties and Beasts.

The 2024-25 promotional schedule is available. Plan for your favorite promotion as we look to get back to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and what promotions we have in store.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click HERE to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

