Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks made a special stop off the ice this week, spending time at Wayside Waifs, Kansas City's largest no-kill animal shelter, to give back to the community and help brighten the holidays for pets in need.

Six players-Justin MacPherson, Luke Loheit, Daniel Amesbury, Jay Powell, Casey Carreau, and David Noël-volunteered their time at the shelter, assisting with various tasks and meeting some of the shelter's newest furry arrivals.

A Day at Wayside Waifs

The visit began with a tour of the Wayside Waifs campus, where players learned more about the shelter's mission to find homes for all adoptable pets and to prepare pets and people for the bond of their lives. The players then got to enjoy some playful moments with a group of puppies that had recently arrived at the shelter.

Following the tour, the Mavericks team rolled up their sleeves to help unload a trailer of donated pet supplies, including food, toys, and other essentials. The players then transitioned into holiday mode, helping to decorate the shelter's adoption center to give it a festive feel.

Adopt-a-Center Initiative

The players also supported Wayside's "Adopt-a-Center" program, a holiday initiative that encourages visitors to pick a "snowball" featuring donation requests for items needed to support the animals. The Mavericks' participation aimed to raise awareness and encourage fans to contribute to the shelter's efforts.

Mavericks' November Partnership with Wayside Waifs

Throughout November, the Mavericks have been donating a dog leash for every dog adopted from Wayside Waifs. To date, over 140 leashes have been contributed to the shelter.

This partnership highlights the Mavericks' commitment to supporting local organizations that make a positive impact on the Kansas City community.

Wayside Waifs at the Next Mavericks Home Game

Wayside Waifs will be at the Mavericks' next home game on Saturday, November 30, when Kansas City faces the Tulsa Oilers. Fans will have the chance to meet some special guests from the shelter on the concourse and during in-game features.

The Mavericks are proud to partner with Wayside Waifs this season, continuing their mission to give back to the Kansas City community both on and off the ice.

