Mariners' Penalty Kill Helps Earn a Point in Norfolk

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Mariners successfully killed off 10 penalties and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night. Pavel Padakin netted the game winner for Norfolk with 1:32 to play in sudden death.

Norfolk struck with two early goals from Carson Golder (:14) and Marko Reifenberger (2:09) to stake the Admirals to a quick 2-0 lead and prompt Terrence Wallin to call his timeout. Evan Vierling would help lead the Mariners back, scoring a 5-on-3 goal at 7:29, then setting up Christian Sarlo in the slot to tie the game at 16:05. The 2-2 score lasted through the end of regulation, as each team failed on numerous power play chances, highlighted by the 10 Mariners kills.

Maine controlled play for the majority of overtime and registered four shots, plus a goal post rang by Wyllum Deveaux. Padakin beat Arvanitis with a wrister in the slot at 5:28 for his second goal in as many games.

The Mariners (6-9-1) play one final game in Norfolk on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. After a pair in Worcester next Friday and Saturday, they return home on Sunday, December 8th for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM. The Mariners will also wear "Ugly Christmas Sweater" specialty jerseys, to be auctioned on DASH and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners winter beanie presented by Martin's Point Health Care. There's also a Postgame Open Skate with Santa Claus, presented by CoverME.gov. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

