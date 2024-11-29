Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0
November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Kansas City Mavericks secured their biggest win of the season Friday night. A decisive 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Oilers was fueled on both ends of the ice, capped off with a stellar shutout performance by goaltender Victor Ostman. The Mavericks outshot Tulsa 32-23 and controlled the game from start to finish.
The Mavericks opened the scoring late in the first period when David Cotton found the back of the net at 17:27, assisted by Justin MacPherson and Max Andreev, giving Kansas City a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.
Kansas City extended their lead early in the second period as Nolan Sullivan scored his first professional goal at 2:45, with assists credited to Justin MacPherson and David Cotton. The milestone moment energized the Mavericks as their defense limited Tulsa to just seven shots in the period, preserving their two-goal advantage.
The Mavericks put the game out of reach in the third period when Landon McCallum added an insurance goal at 2:22, sealing the 3-0 win.
Victor Ostman was outstanding in net, stopping all 23 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The Mavericks' aggressive play, particularly their dominant 20-shot performance in the first period, set the tone for the game.
With the series tied 1-1, Kansas City now heads back to Cable Dahmer Arena tomorrow night to face Tulsa once more for not only the series win, but first place in the Mountain Division. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024
- Utah Gets Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss vs Fuel - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Win It Early in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Allen Defeats Rush in Overtime Despite Season-High 44 Shots - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa Fans Donate Thousands of Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Falls to Railers on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Defeat Grizzlies in Overtime Battle - Indy Fuel
- Connor Maceachern Records Hat Trick in 6-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Series Tie as Komets Overcome Blades in OT - Florida Everblades
- Railers Take 2-0 Series Lead With 3-2 Win Over Wichita - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Narrowly Fall in Rivalry Battle with Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Padakin Plays Hero in Admirals' OT Win Against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Win Streak Ends At Five Against Stingrays On The Road - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Top Swamp Rabbits with 5-2 Victory at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners' Penalty Kill Helps Earn a Point in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Toledo Back In The Win Column Against Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Stumble Against Royals 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Add Rookie Defenseman Brayden Hislop - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 5-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 29 - ECHL
- Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Sign Garrett Devine - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2024 vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse, Bears Sign Defenseman Cory Dennis - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign Forward Tyson Kirkby - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look to Bounce Back in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Glads Earn Point, Fall 3-2 in the Shootout to the Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0
- Mavericks Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Wayside Waifs
- Mavericks Fall in Close Series Opener to Tulsa Oilers 3-2
- Mavericks Avoid Sweep, Beat Tahoe Knight Monsters in Close 2-1 Victory
- Kansas City Mavericks' Rally Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Tahoe Knight Monsters, 6-5