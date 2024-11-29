Mavericks Produce Statement Win; Shut Out Tulsa 3-0

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, OK - The Kansas City Mavericks secured their biggest win of the season Friday night. A decisive 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Oilers was fueled on both ends of the ice, capped off with a stellar shutout performance by goaltender Victor Ostman. The Mavericks outshot Tulsa 32-23 and controlled the game from start to finish.

The Mavericks opened the scoring late in the first period when David Cotton found the back of the net at 17:27, assisted by Justin MacPherson and Max Andreev, giving Kansas City a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

Kansas City extended their lead early in the second period as Nolan Sullivan scored his first professional goal at 2:45, with assists credited to Justin MacPherson and David Cotton. The milestone moment energized the Mavericks as their defense limited Tulsa to just seven shots in the period, preserving their two-goal advantage.

The Mavericks put the game out of reach in the third period when Landon McCallum added an insurance goal at 2:22, sealing the 3-0 win.

Victor Ostman was outstanding in net, stopping all 23 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The Mavericks' aggressive play, particularly their dominant 20-shot performance in the first period, set the tone for the game.

With the series tied 1-1, Kansas City now heads back to Cable Dahmer Arena tomorrow night to face Tulsa once more for not only the series win, but first place in the Mountain Division. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

