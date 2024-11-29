Nailers Defeat the Cyclones 5-1

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 5-1, in a matinee matchup on Friday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. In the first of two matchups against Wheeling this weekend, five unanswered from the Nailers gave Cincinnati their ninth regulation loss of the season.

The Cyclones opened up the scoring over halfway into the period. At the 11:27 mark of the first period, Tristan Ashbrook intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and walked into the Nailer zone on a 2-on-1. Ashbrook made no mistake, scoring top-shelf to open the scoring and make it 1-0.

Ashbrook's goal marked his third of the season, and his second in as many games. Ashbrook has four points (2G, 2A) in his last two performances.

Cincinnati closed out a strong first period up by one, outshooting Wheeling, 7-5, after 20 minutes of action.

The Nailers stormed into the second period. Matt Boudens was called for hooking four minutes into the middle period. Wheeling would strike, with Gabe Klassen scoring on the power play to even the score at 1-1.

Following another call against Boudens, Wheeling would score once again on the man advantage. A bouncing puck would find the blade of Matt Quercia, who would score his fifth of the season to make it 2-1.

Chris Ortiz would round out a three-goal second period for the Nailers with a shot that was redirected in front of Vyacheslav Peksa to guide Wheeling to a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Klassen would record his second of the game at the 9:18 mark of the third period to make it 4-1 Wheeling. Kyle Jackson rounded out the scoring with a power play goal to give Wheeling their 11th victory of the 2024-25 season.

Cincinnati falls to 2-9-3-0 this season.

The Cyclones will face the Nailers tomorrow night in the second half of a back-to-back series against the North Division leaders. Puck drop at the WesBanco Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information to stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.