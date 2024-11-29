Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2024 vs. Allen Americans

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continues its Thanksgiving series against the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Trevor Janicke scored with 19 seconds remaining to stun the Allen Americans, 2-1, in the series opener on Wednesday. Jack Jeffers and Parker Bowman ran a give-and-go in the offensive zone, leading to Jeffers putting a shot on goal that produced a rebound, which Janicke slammed into an open net. Thanks to its latest game-winning goal in regulation of the season, the Rush picked up a much-needed home victory and jumped up two spots in the Mountain Division standings.

BATTLING BACK

The Rush picked up another come-from-behind win on Wednesday, which is by no means a new accomplishment for this year's team. Of its five victories this season, Rapid City has trailed in three of them. In two of them- including Wednesday- the game-winner has come in the third period or later.

POWER KILL

Rapid City is just one of eight teams in the ECHL with three shorthanded goals this year. Brett Davis added to that total with a breakaway goal while shorthanded in the second period on Wednesday. Davis is tied for the league lead with two shorties on the season.

'D' STEPPING UP

The Rush's defense played one of its best games of the season on Wednesday. Rapid City limited Allen to 21 shots on goal, the fewest it has given up all year. Over the second and third periods, the Rush did not allow a goal and outshot Allen, 27-14.

BOWMAN'S BEST GAME

Parker Bowman was instrumental on both scoring plays on Wednesday, picking up two assists for his first multi-point game as a pro. Bowman, who has three points over his last three games, brings energy and toughness to a third line that has had a major impact in November.

SKAPSKI IN TOWN

Another guest coach is joining the Rush this week: Mackenzie Skapski, Goalie Development Coach with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. The Rush has two goaltenders on AHL contracts: Connor Murphy and Matt Radomsky. The Wranglers are the top team in the Western Conference, and Calgary's system is deep at the goaltending position across all three levels.

JURMO CALLED UP

The Calgary Wranglers announced it recalled defenseman Joni Jurmo from the Rush on Thursday morning. Jurmo, 22, showcased his exceptional skating and skills all over the ice in his three-week stint with Rapid City. Jurmo scored seven points in nine games with the Rush, his first regular-season action in North America.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on November 27, 29, and 30 in a three-game Thanksgiving series! Saturday, November 30th is Knights on Ice. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

