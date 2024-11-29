Bison Sign Garrett Devine

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of forward Garrett Devine to a standard ECHL player contract.

Devine, 27, appeared in 11 games this season with the Maine Mariners registering four penalty minutes.

The Windsor, Colorado native dressed in 27 games with the University of New England last season posting 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). Following his collegiate season, Devine turned pro competing in six games with the Mariners tallying one assist.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward skated in 74 career NCAA games between University of New England and Providence College.

