Glads Earn Point, Fall 3-2 in the Shootout to the Swamp Rabbits

November 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (5-8-4-0) were defeated by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-4-1-0) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night, in a shootout, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider got the start for the Gladiators, while Dryden McKay, fresh off of a 41 save shutout in his previous game, got the nod for the Swamp Rabbits.

Just 1:01 into the game, Greenville would strike first, as forward Tate Singleton (4th) jumped on a rebound, sliding the puck through Ethan Haider. As a result, despite out-shooting their opponent 15-3, Atlanta trailed Greenville by a goal after the first period.

With the shots 25-9, and the second period coming to a close, Gladiators forward Carson Denomie (1) deposited a beautiful pass from Jackson Pierson from behind the net, finding daylight over McKay's shoulder.

In the third, at 2:01, Swamp Rabbits' defenseman Parker Berge (4th) gave his team the lead right back, scoring off his own rebound, after a feed from Patrick Moynihan.

At 9:11, Atlanta defenseman Derek Topatigh (2nd) tied the game, finishing off a beautiful passing play, scoring over the glove of an out-stretched Dryden McKay.

After 60 minutes, the two clubs were tied at two, with the shots 36-25 in favor of the Gladiators.

In overtime, Atlanta forward Patriks Marcinkevics had a glorious chance to end the game, breaking in all alone with just seconds left on the clock. Despite the grade-A chance, Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay snagged the puck out of the air, making a great glove save.

In the shootout, Bryce Brodzinski shot first, and failed to score. Gladiator forward Jackson Pierson followed up with an outstanding move for the Gladiators, just running out of room at the side of the net. The next two shooters for Greenville would score, ending the game with the Swamp Rabbits grabbing both points.

Ethan Haider made 26 saves on 28 shots in regulation in the loss for the Gladiators, while Dryden McKay made 37 saves in route to the victory for Greenville.

